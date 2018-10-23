Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Addo widely known in showbiz as Wendy Shay has revealed her racism experience while growing up in Germany.

Speaking as a pundit on Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV, she revealed some bad experiences she encountered as a black girl growing up in Germany, bringing the issue of racism.

The 'Uber Driver' hitmaker shared an experience of how she suffered racism while on public transport in Germany.

"I always say I want to take Ghana to the map. Being a black girl raised in Germany is very hard. We were sitting in a train and it was four seat and i join this white lady and she stood up because i was black".

READ MORE: Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes

According to her, This helped her become very conscious of her Ghanaian roots, which stirred her passion to portray her Ghanaian heritage.

Despite the negative experience she encountered, Wendy Shay is determined to organize a major concert in Stuttgart where she grew up.

“My homecoming concert is going to be in Germany. My colleagues back in Germany have shown me a lot of support. I think next year would be an appropriate time for the concert,” she stated.

Watch video below:

 

