Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral


Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral

Rufftown Record's Eborny replacement, Shay, exposed her butt whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to troll musician Wendy Shay after indecent photos of her flooded social media.

READ MORE: You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay

Rufftown Record's Eborny replacement, Shay, exposed her butt whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

She has however denied the photos were hers in a post on Instagram, accusing people of hiding behind the internet to cause mischief.

She wrote:  “…people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.” She continued by adding:, “Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down.”

She clams haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online. This comes off quite confusing as there a video of her bending and shaking her bum towards the audience.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage

Despite her denial, many seem less inclined to believe her and have taken to Twitter to troll her.

See of the tweets below:

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband
Shame: Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt
Video: AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Victoria Lebene: Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Ghana vs Nigeria: Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Divorce saga: I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
3 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
4 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss songbullet
5 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
6 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond...bullet
7 Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read...bullet
8 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor...bullet
9 It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's...bullet
10 Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actressbullet

Related Articles

Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay
Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stage
Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
Wendy Shay Critics of my live band performance have ear problems – Singer
Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet
Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school
Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Queen of Ghana Comedy Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana?

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
5 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
10 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to...bullet

Celebrities

Slay queens Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media as they throw shades at each other.
Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
Adina and friends on her birthday
Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party
Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay Check out singer's sexy gym body!
X
Advertisement