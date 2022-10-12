We’re still going to Afrochella - Chance the Rapper throws weight behind Afrochella

In a tweet on Sunday, he reaffirmed that he and his friends will be attending the festival this year.

“We are still going to Afrochella,” he tweeted.

The tweet has come in the wake of viral reports that organisers of America’s Coachella have sued organisers of Afrochella regarding trademark infringement.

Goldenvoice, the organiser of Coachella, claimed that Afrochella is “intentionally trading on the goodwill” of its 23-year-old festival. The lawsuit was filed in a California court on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Nonetheless, Afrochella is coming off as planned. It is currently the biggest festival designed to highlight and elevate thrilling and thriving millennial talent from and within Africa.

It features a festive celebration of especially Ghanaian culture in the form of art & fashion installations, live paintings, the best of African cuisine and live performances.

The festival will take off from December 28 and 29 with live performances from headline acts such as Stonebwoy, Burna Boy, KiDi, Gyakie, Fireboy DML, Medikal, King Promise, Pheelz and Ayra Starr.

The rest include Kuame Eugene, Young Stunna and Daliwonga.

The road to Afrochella is already busy with a series of activities, including the hottest party at Attitude Beach in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 30, 2022.

Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Gyakie as well as South Africa’s Focalistic are among the artistes to headline the party later this month.