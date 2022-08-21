Wesley Kesse answers gay rumours on heated Delay Show (WATCH)

According to Delay, there have been reports that Kesse is gay, hence she asked "why do you think people think you are gay?" and he replied, "probably because I mostly do my content wearing female stuff".

Delay retorted that "but other people do the same thing but they are not called gay" to which Kesse said, " my star is too big so people have to talk about me." Insisting Delay went on to ask that "is it because you have surrounded yourself with so many gay friends?"

However, Kesse's response to this question hasn't been heard yet as this short conversation was only shared as a teaser for the main interview set to be aired on TV3 tonight. Regardless, the short clip has got some social media users talking as the post has gathered over 300 comments and 110 views on Instagram.

"My star is too big” boi3 😂😂😂. If he started early dier anka )be kyer3 bi dier" an Instagram user said, with another adding that "Ugo Talk True😂..Just Be Bold Enough To Say You Are Gay That's Your Choice".