'What do y'all want from me?' - Unhappy Black Sherif slams tweep over misleading report

Amidst the bashing the young rapper has been receiving, a Twitter user claimed he has said in an interview that Lagos is safer is than Accra.

"Black Sheriff told a Nigerian YouTuber that Lagos is safer than Accra, wow" @bobbyonhere said in a tweet that caught attention from the 'Second Sermon' rapper. Responding to the tweet, the rapper said "Stop the cap, dude".

He explained that " I told Korty I can walk freely in Lagos cause nobody knows me there, and I can’t do the same in Accra cause I’m very famous here. That’s, literally, what I said, bro" and asked "What y’all want from me? Tell me.”

Black Sherif's Tweet Pulse Ghana

Before this, Black Sherif has been under severe criticism for signing a 'bad' contract with US-based record label Empire Entertainment. According to sources he signed the deal without informing his supposed manager.

Further claims stated the deal has taken total ownership of the rapper's songs at a very poor offer that won't see him make good money for himself.

However according to Road Boys Association (RBA), the management behind Black Sherif, the reports are untrue.

In a statement released on 9th March 2022, RBA emphasized that every clause in the agreement was considered carefully and is in line with the ambition of Black Sherif.

“There was a consensus ad idem between both parties, and EMPIRE has been undeniably instrumental in the growth and reach of the artiste.