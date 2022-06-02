The Ghanaian TikTok appeared on the Delay Show and the host asked how she felt about the Ghanaian blogger describing her dental formula as a deformity.
'What is his definition of deformity?' - Erkua on Zion Felix's question about her teeth
Erkua Official has reacted to Zion Felix describing her teeth as deformity.
Delay asked, "You had an interview with Zion Felix and he described your teeth as a deformity in a question he asked you, how did you feel about that?" Erkua replied, "it didn't make me feel anyway because I don't know his definition of deformity".
"And I don't know where he got his source from so I wouldn't say my teeth are deformed," she continued. According to the 22-year-old, "my teeth is not deformed and because I think if you understand word deformity, you wouldn't even use it".
In the interview shown on TV3, she emphasized that "so it didn't even make feel any way because it is normal so it's just a question". Delay who agreed with her interviewee added that "but there was a little bit of backlash online because looking at your teeth it is not deformed but maybe your teeth is a bit different like my own".
Further complimenting her look, Delay said "your teeth give you this beautiful, I think you are a very beautiful lady and I think your teeth are really beautiful".
Erkua official, whose real name is Janet Offei, also spoke about her TikTok career, life and education. Watch the full interview below.
