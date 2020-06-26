Which Ghanaian movie parent are you?
This quiz will tell you which Ghanaian movie parent best suits your personality.
Kumawood or Ghallywood?
Kumawood
Ghallywood
Can you publicly share your WASSCE results?
Yes
No
It depends
What will you do if your teenage daughter gets pregnant?
Ignore her to suffer the consequence
Immediately look for the responsible man
Will sit her down and advice her on what next
Will just observe
How do you like your weekends?
Go clubbing, attend parties or events
Home based, watch TV, perform house chores
Party alone at home or with few friends
Do something for more money
Do you believe life begins at 40?
Yes
No
Yes if you have made money before 40
Which of these gifts will you prefer?
GH50,000
Latest Ranger Rover
A piece of land at your desired location
Free health insurance with access to best hospitals in the world
How will handle anyone who intentionally embarrasses you in public?
Oh we'll dirty ourselves together
Report person to the police for assault
Will simply walk away
The person should rather not try
Who is your favourite Ghanaian actress?
Jackie Appiah
Yvonne Okoro
Nana Ama McBrown
Yvonne Nelson
