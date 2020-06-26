  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

Which Ghanaian movie parent are you?

Selorm Tali
This quiz will tell you which Ghanaian movie parent best suits your personality.

Kumawood or Ghallywood?

Kumawood
Ghallywood

Can you publicly share your WASSCE results?

Yes
No
It depends

What will you do if your teenage daughter gets pregnant?

Ignore her to suffer the consequence
Immediately look for the responsible man
Will sit her down and advice her on what next
Will just observe

How do you like your weekends?

Go clubbing, attend parties or events
Home based, watch TV, perform house chores
Party alone at home or with few friends
Do something for more money

Do you believe life begins at 40?

Yes
No
Yes if you have made money before 40

Which of these gifts will you prefer?

GH50,000
Latest Ranger Rover
A piece of land at your desired location
Free health insurance with access to best hospitals in the world

How will handle anyone who intentionally embarrasses you in public?

Oh we'll dirty ourselves together
Report person to the police for assault
Will simply walk away
The person should rather not try

Who is your favourite Ghanaian actress?

Jackie Appiah
Yvonne Okoro
Nana Ama McBrown
Yvonne Nelson
Your score: Agya Koo
You chop money by heart but don't give chop money by heart
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Lil Win
You just don't care as a parent so far as you are happy
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Akrobeto
You are the scholar parent who wasn't the smartest in school
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Mercy Asiedu
You are the parent who is always right no matter what
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Kofi Adjorlolo
You are a very strict parent but was very bad growing up and still bad
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Kojo Dadson
You are the sponsor parent always sponsoring your children any how
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
Selorm Tali More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh