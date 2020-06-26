  1. Entertainment
Which popular Ghanaian artiste fan army do you belong to?

David Mawuli
Are you a hardcore fan of a popular Ghanaian musician? Your answers to this quiz will reveal your true identity.

What's your favourite music genre?

Hip-hop
Hiplife/Reggae
Reggae-Dancehall
Highlife
Afro-Dancehall

What's your favourite food?

Jollof
Fried rice with chicken
Gob3
Kenkey with fish
Akple with fetri detsi

What's your favourite colour?

Gold
Yellow
Black
White
Blue

What's your dream tourist destination?

U.S.A
Jamaica
Russia
Dubai
U.K
Your score: You are a Bhim gang
You are a true fan of Stonebwoy. If you are not one yet, think of converting soon.
Your score: You are SM4Lyf
Remember the saying, 'for life is for life'.
Your score: A SarkNative
You belong to the 'money no be problem' gang, so, we hope you are not broke.
Your score: You move with Team Move
A core member of 'Team Move'. Keep holding down the West Side legacy.
Your score: You are just confused!
Your life is scattered at the moment. Put yourself together, fam!
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli More from the author »
