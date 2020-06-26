Which popular Ghanaian artiste fan army do you belong to?
Are you a hardcore fan of a popular Ghanaian musician? Your answers to this quiz will reveal your true identity.
What's your favourite music genre?
Hip-hop
Hiplife/Reggae
Reggae-Dancehall
Highlife
Afro-Dancehall
What's your favourite food?
Jollof
Fried rice with chicken
Gob3
Kenkey with fish
Akple with fetri detsi
What's your favourite colour?
Gold
Yellow
Black
White
Blue
What's your dream tourist destination?
U.S.A
Jamaica
Russia
Dubai
U.K
Your life is scattered at the moment. Put yourself together, fam!
