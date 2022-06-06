'Who are you again? Stop this!' - Delay replies so-called house-help

According to the lady, she knows this because she has once worked as a house-help for the ace broadcaster.

She indicated that she stayed in Delay’s house for more than a year. During that time, she claims, she saw the presenter breastfeeding a baby girl.

She added that Delay does not want her daughter to be known publicly as she is a very private person.

She pointed out in the video that surfaced on social media that Delay's daughter was a year and half old when she was at her house. However, she didn’t indicate when she worked for Delay.

Her comments come on the back of claims made by socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, that Delay is barren under personal attacks.

Delay used her TV show to ambiguously refute those claims by saying in her intro that “obia boa” to wit “Everybody is lying.”

However, days later she almost cried on air when she tried to explain how hurtful she feels about being betrayed by someone she has helped.

Although she didn’t name the person she had helped, the supporting story she gave made it clear who she was talking about.

She stressed that she cannot understand why someone she introduced to fame will continue to abuse her on social media just because she has been advised to keep quiet and protect her image.

Afia Schwarzenegger, the name being used by the socialite, was the lead character and the title of a TV series put together by Delay. The socialite is known officially as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa.

After the first season of the series, Delay did not cast Valentine for the lead role again. Since then, Delay has been attacked consistently by Valentine, which Delay used to respond at first. This banter was rekindled when Delay was employed to host a programme at the Accra branch of Wontumi radio.

During her recent breakdown on live radio, Delay stated that she is finally fed up with all the attacks. She, therefore, indicated that she is ever ready to meet Afia Schwarzenegger in person for a fist fight if that will see the end of the attacks.

The unidentified lady’s statements were, therefore, to clarify that Delay is not barren.

However, Delay reacted to the video by questioning the identity of the lady and demanding that she quits making those claims.