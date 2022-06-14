'Why are things in Accra twice the price in U.S?' - Michael Blackson shares experience

He continued that "I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S".

Offering a suggestion on how to ensure commodities cost cheaper that they are now, Michael Blackson is calling on the government to reduce price of importation. "Ghana can we please lower the port fees so these stores can lower the prices for the people?" he said.

Further sharing his disappointment on how life is expensive in Ghana amidst the economic hardship, he also noted that "I love my continent but we have to do better to help our people," he said.

"I found out the other day that little girls in the remote areas can’t afford tampons or pads so they drop out of school because they are embarrassed to bleed around boys smh," the comedian who is also a philanthropist added.

"We are not at war with anyone so why are we paying the price for other people’s problem. West Africa is probably the poorest part of the world but shit cost the most why? We have too many resources to be importing everything smh" he further lamented.