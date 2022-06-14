RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Why are things in Accra twice the price in U.S?' - Michael Blackson shares experience

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Hollywood actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson, is in Ghana at the moment and he is shocked over how life in Accra is expensive.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson

According to the Ghanaian-American, he was met surprised after he went out to buy some stuff for his Accra home. He took to social media to express his disappointment. "C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive?" he tweeted.

Recommended articles

He continued that "I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S".

Offering a suggestion on how to ensure commodities cost cheaper that they are now, Michael Blackson is calling on the government to reduce price of importation. "Ghana can we please lower the port fees so these stores can lower the prices for the people?" he said.

Further sharing his disappointment on how life is expensive in Ghana amidst the economic hardship, he also noted that "I love my continent but we have to do better to help our people," he said.

"I found out the other day that little girls in the remote areas can’t afford tampons or pads so they drop out of school because they are embarrassed to bleed around boys smh," the comedian who is also a philanthropist added.

"We are not at war with anyone so why are we paying the price for other people’s problem. West Africa is probably the poorest part of the world but shit cost the most why? We have too many resources to be importing everything smh" he further lamented.

Adding a touch of comedy to his series of rants, he concluded that "looks like I’m going to prepare myself to run for president in 12 yrs. I think the people needs me". See his tweets below and what some social media users have been saying.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Antoa should kill me if I didn't sleep with Chairman Wontumi; Afia Schwarzenegger curses

Afia Schwarzenegger

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly

Bhaddie Kelly: Ghanaian boys go crazy over Togolese TikToker for being 'perfect' (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Bhaddie Kelly

Samini's effort to humiliate UG gateman fail; social media users call him out

.