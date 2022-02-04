'Why do you see people as animals?' - Shatta Wale goes off on gov't over E-Levy (WATCH)

Government officials say money that will be accumulated from the new will help address some of its needs. Regardless, some citizens and the NDC are still kicking against it.

Addressing the hot debate, Shatta Wale is saying that "forget everything. Sometimes the way you people dey run the country e dey pain me say man no grow so man also go help the country. Now you dey make e look like if you come get power you go take any decision you want".

According to the dancehall act, "Yes E-levy is nice but create measures so the citizens don’t complain and they will understand we are building the nation together. Work with us and think about human being". Expressing his anger, he then asked "why do you see people (citizens) as animals who can’t take decisions?

Shatta Wale was speaking in a Facebook-live video where he also complained that the E-levy will go a long way to affect the standards of living of people who are already struggling to cope with the current economy.

Shatta Wale opines that if the government had implemented measures and amenities that showcase positive intentions they have for Ghanaians, no one would have rebuked the E-levy bill.

"We understand e levy is everywhere but in USA there are places where you can buy things with just one dollar… it doesn’t mean it has expired – it’s for the poor to also have access to things like food and clothing. Have our leaders done some for us or created that for us? That’s why when people go to America they don’t want to return. The system works there, he said.

According to the 'My Level' hitmaker, most of the Ghanaian politicians have secured generational wealth for their children, hence they pay zero attention to the plight of the poor masses.

"But here you just wake up and decide everything at parliament. You have secured your generations but have you thought about your classmate that was so intelligent and didn’t get the opportunity you had? How will his parents survive when there is a decision like that? You people only think about how you will bring it out and get your money" he lamented.