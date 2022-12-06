Why is Shatta Wale, Bullgod still walking free? - Kwaw Kese to the Ghana Police

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog had told him about his plan to murder Fennec before its execution. He is therefore threatening to go to the Police with all the new information.

After Shatta Wale’s confession, Kwaw Kese called on the Police to re-open the case, and they released a statement to that effect, stating that they had made contact with Shatta Wale who was willing to corporate with them on the matter.

ece-auto-gen

However, it appears his expectations have not been met and he is calling on the Ghana Police Service to speed up action.

In a video posted on his Instagram page today, December 5, he said

“It’s been one month since Shatta Wale came out to say he’s been keeping secrets about how Bulldog planned and killed my manager. I don’t know what is happening in this Ghana again, that the Ghana Police are still sitting on this case and not taking any action. If somebody confesses of killing somebody and we are still doing investigations then I don’t know what the investigation is about,”

He continued; “Shatta Wale confessed that he’s been keeping the secret and since Bulldog was is bringing out his secret, he’s also bringing out that secret, and that secret is that Bulldog planned and killed my manager. What evidence again are you waiting for before you take action? he asked.

Kwaw Kese also asked if the Police and the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu who happened to be the godmother of the late Fennec Okyere are in the country and have heard of Shatta Wale’s confession.

“The day Shatta Wale confessed, I called the IGP and a statement was released and it's been a month and both Shatta Wale and Bulldog are still walking free. How does the laws work in Ghana? I’m wondering if the IGP is still in the country, I’m wondering if the AG is still in this country and I'm wondering if Ursula Owusu, who happens to be Fennec’s god-mother is in this country and I’m wondering if they have heard of Shatta Wale’s confession. Which evidence again do you need?” he stated.

Bulldog and Shatta Wale in November had a public fallout given a hint on their simmering sour relationship when the former claimed Black Sherif’s album, The Villian I Never Was, will do better than Shatta’s new Gift of God album.

The two had engaged in a war of words on social media but things got to a boiling point when Shatta Wale insinuated that Bulldog had a hand in the death of Kwaw Kese’s late manager.