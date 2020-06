He appeared on Abeiku Santana’s “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo” show on Okay FM yesterday where he made this statement.

According to him, he doesn’t see the reason he should sing in English when Michael Jackson never sang in Fante.

Abeiku wondered if it’s because Kofi could not express himself well in the English language.

“Why should I bother myself singing in a language that is not mine?” he told Abeiku. “Did Michael Jackson ever sing in Fante? Over my dead body will I sing in English.”