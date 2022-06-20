Why Sarkodie has been summoned before an Accra High Court twice

The lawsuit was filed by Jude Osei against Kantanka Automobile and its CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr in May 2019. This was after the company did not honour a promise it made to some Twitter users to promote its brand.

According to the plaintiff’s writ, he received a private message from Kantaka Automobile that asked him to share an image of a Kantaka Automobile car on Twitter. His writ further indicated that if his promotional tweet gained 30,000 retweets, he would be given a Kantanka Mensa automobile.

However, after his tweet reached the required number, the company did not honour the promise.

Sarkodie’s involvement in the case is because he is purported to have joined the promotion by sharing images of Kantanka automobiles.

The plaintiff, therefore, wants him to share his views on the promotion of the brand as, to him, it influenced a lot of Ghanaians to participate.

In an interview on Akoma FM‘s Entertainment 360, Jude Osei disclosed that Sarkodie has been subpoenaed to testify before the Accra High Court or the Court will issue a bench warrant for him.

“Sarkodie was previously subpoenaed by my lawyer on the 13th June, 2022 but failed to honour the court’s invitation. Another invitation has been sent to him to appear before the Court on the 21st June, 2022.”