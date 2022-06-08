Why should Ghanaians pay for a permit to fix bad roads? - Beverly Afaglo

According to her, the state must make changes to the law that prevents citizens from fixing deplorable roads without paying for a permit.

She took to her Instagram to say that “there’s this issue bothering me for some time now. I’m told you need a permit to fix bad roads anywhere in Ghana and you have to pay for the permit.

“My own money to fix the road to make movement easier and save all of us from visiting mechanics every day, I have to pay for a permit before I can fix our deplorable roads?”, she wrote.

Beverly Afaglo added that if the country wants to move to a digital world, then some of these laws must be scrapped to make room for new ones.

“Government isn’t fixing the roads with our taxes, we are not complaining, allow good citizens to help make our lives easier too, you say no. This is evil. It’s a shame. That law must be amended or cancelled completely.”

Her comments come on the back of declarations made by the incumbent government to fix bad roads in the country.

President Akufo-Addo declared the last two years as “year of roads.” In January 2022, the government remarked that this year as the third year of roads.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the President announced that his government will continue to see to the construction of several roads in various parts of the country.