Why will a broke country like Ghana spend millions to buy a presidential jet? – Lydia Forson asks

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has advised politicians not to compare the hardships of developed countries to that of Africa.

Lydia Forson and Nana Addo
Lydia Forson and Nana Addo

According to her, things may be hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the developed countries are not adding 'potholes' to the suffering of the ordinary citizen.

In a series of Tweets, she said "COVID hit the entire world, a lot of countries are still trying to recover, but to continue using it as an excuse to impose hardships on your people is just wickedness.

"How do you compare countries where people are getting all kinds of benefits through this to us?"

Her reactions come at the back of the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major currencies and the daily increase of fuel prices that have affected the prices of goods in the market.

She also disagreed with the controversial 1.75% E-levy proposed by the government.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

"Politicians will spend millions on a campaign, let people risk their lives in a pandemic to vote just to retain power; and later turn around and act like poor church mice who need leftovers," she said and urged Ghanaians to wake up.

She stressed that politicians depend on the ignorance of Ghanaians and "lack of interest in interrogating policies" where they expect to be able to format you with big English."

Lydia Forson also questioned the government why a broke country like Ghana will spend million to purchase a new presidential jet.

Kojo Emmanuel

