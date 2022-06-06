'Why will you interview my wife without my consent?' – Patapaa claps back again

In an interview with SammyKay Media, Patapaa alleged that he had been told about an ongoing affair between the two but didn’t give it much thought.

However, to him, the fact that Zionfelix visited, interviewed and spent time with his wife in Germany without his approval, suggests the rumours are correct.

"Right from their interview in the car, he went with her to eat 'fufu'. I want to find out where Zion slept after that. Why will you chat with a married woman without informing her husband? Why would you chat with her in secret?... when he heard that we had separated he took the opportunity to get into the scene, that is what I think. He should have called me or my manager to seek permission or at least inform me."

Rumours about an ongoing rift between Patapaa and Liha have been rife in the media for several weeks now The rumoured split comes less than two years after their marriage.

Patapaa, therefore, shared his disappointment in Zionfelix for allegedly causing further damages to his marriage.

However, the rapper failed to confirm whether or not he has divorced from his wife. He rather said it is 'family matters' and, therefore, not ready to make it public.