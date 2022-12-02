Why would Otto Addo change the winning team?- Delay reacts to Ghana's starting lineup

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Captain of the side, Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars.

Unfortunately, Andre Ayew had his penalty saved by the Uruguay goalkeeper and this has brought back painful memories to the minds of Ghanaians.

Reacting to the missed penalty and how the Black Stars are performing below expectations, the TV personality questioned Oto Addo’s decision to change his winning team that defeated South Korea 3-2 in their pervious game.

“Why would Otto Addo change the winning team? Make it make sense” she said in a Facebook post.

Dede’s penalty miss comes as a big disappointment to Ghanaians as we were on the path to taking revenge from the Uruguay side after Luis Suarez deliberate handball knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup stopped Ghana from making history 12 years ago.

In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late winner in the World Cup quarter-final 12 years ago by deliberately handling Dominic Adiyah's shot on the goal line.