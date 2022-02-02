Wiamoase widows and orphans get cash, fans, fridges, TV, more from Despite as birthday gift

Some of the items donated included television sets, standing fans, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, burners, blenders, table-top fridges among others. The items are to be shared among widows and orphans in Wiamoase.

This comes after the Ghanaian millionaire also donated two duplex houses built in his Ashanti Region hometown to his sisters, named Maame B and Sister Mary. The donation exercise was done a ceremony held at a venue close to the newly built houses he gifted to his sister.

The kind gesture from the business magnate who owns Despite Media, the mother company to UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM, Okay FM, among others in Kumasi, after he jetted off from Accra to Kumasi in style to mark his 60th birthday.

This morning, after he arrived in an expensive vintage car at the airport, he flew from the capital to the Ashanti Region with his East Legon Executive Fitness Club, dressed in white shirts, in a chartered flight to the Ashanti region.