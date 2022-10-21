'Wikipedia is wrong, I don't have a degree' - Fred Amugi (VIDEO)

Clearing the air about his educational background, the veteran actor said “I have never been to the university. That is what people don’t understand". According to Fred Amugi, he was discovered right after senior high school and his acting career began in no time.

“I just came from secondary school form 5. In fact, during my last year in school, Nungua Secondary school, the late Nick Teye, who used to work at Ghana films, saw the potential in me. He decided, ‘we’ll do a stage thing, and I want you to play a character. That’s how it all started,” he explained