According to the biography of the Ghanaian actor on google, he is a graduate of the University of Ghana. However, the actor says the information is wrong. “I was not there,” he said when Giovani Caleb mentioned Legon as a possible starting point for his acting career.
'Wikipedia is wrong, I don't have a degree' - Fred Amugi (VIDEO)
Fred Amugi has never been to any university but has been awarded a degree by Wikipedia.
Clearing the air about his educational background, the veteran actor said “I have never been to the university. That is what people don’t understand". According to Fred Amugi, he was discovered right after senior high school and his acting career began in no time.
“I just came from secondary school form 5. In fact, during my last year in school, Nungua Secondary school, the late Nick Teye, who used to work at Ghana films, saw the potential in me. He decided, ‘we’ll do a stage thing, and I want you to play a character. That’s how it all started,” he explained
The Ghanaian actor, who will turn 72 years old in November, has acted in over a hundred movies since he started acting in 1970. He can boast of an active career that spans over five decades, making one of the Ghanaian film industry legends.
