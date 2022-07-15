In the video going viral, the daughter of Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has been captured showing off her wild twerking skills. The video was self-recorded by the teenager and allegedly posted on her private snapchat story.
Wild video of Farida Mahama twerking surfaces online; netizens react (WATCH)
Farida Mahama has set the internet ablaze with her private video that has surfaced online.
According to Farida, the 1-minute 35 seconds video is a tutorial to show her followers how to twerk.
The video has since been circulating on social media with mixed reactions from social media users. Whilst others believe Farida should be allowed to live her life as an individual, others expressed shock over the video and described it as indecent.
"Disadvantage of having a popular or prominent person in your family... you can't twerk in peace," an Instagrammer user after watching the video and another said, "awww the kid go find trouble give her father. Npp squad will use it for propaganda".
Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.
