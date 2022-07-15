RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wild video of Farida Mahama twerking surfaces online; netizens react (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Farida Mahama has set the internet ablaze with her private video that has surfaced online.

Farida Mahama twerking
Farida Mahama twerking

In the video going viral, the daughter of Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has been captured showing off her wild twerking skills. The video was self-recorded by the teenager and allegedly posted on her private snapchat story.

Recommended articles

According to Farida, the 1-minute 35 seconds video is a tutorial to show her followers how to twerk.

Farida and her father John Mahama
Farida and her father John Mahama Pulse Ghana

The video has since been circulating on social media with mixed reactions from social media users. Whilst others believe Farida should be allowed to live her life as an individual, others expressed shock over the video and described it as indecent.

"Disadvantage of having a popular or prominent person in your family... you can't twerk in peace," an Instagrammer user after watching the video and another said, "awww the kid go find trouble give her father. Npp squad will use it for propaganda".

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual]

I stopped having sex when I got pregnant - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

'Money makes you forget about school' - Cee shares regret of not going to school

Cee of Mentor fame