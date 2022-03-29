RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Will Smith publicly apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

American actor, Will Smith, has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars.

Will Smith
Will Smith

Will smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's autoimmune disease – alopecia – that prevents hair growth.

Recommended articles

In a post he shared on his social media accounts, Monday night, Will said he was "out of line" and "wrong."

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He added that "violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," in the post and said, "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 2ffe99e7-c7e4-4395-8441-6632111b8357

The actor said he should have anticipated and reacted to the joke appropriately as his line of work invites such comments.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He expressed how regretful he feels about his actions, which he believes has “stained” a “gorgeous journey” he has had with the cast of the King Richard movie.

Smith apologized to the producer of the show, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and everybody who watched the show.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

Smith's apology came hours after the Academy released a statement that said it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.”

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law," it said.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Efua Sutherland Park allegedly sold - Reggie Rockstone reveals as ‘land guards assault’ his wife at the park (WATCH)

Reggie Rockstone and two persons purporting to be security guards at the park.

Kojo Jones heads to Kumasi with long convoy of luxury cars to marry (WATCH)

Kojo Jones

'Go and fix your teeth' - Pappy Kojo fires back at Sam George over 'dead career' tweet

Sam George and Pappy Kojo

Come to Ghana for free, quality education to fix your grammar – Nana Aba tells Nigerian tweep

Nana Aba Anamoah