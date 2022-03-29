Will Smith publicly apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

In a post he shared on his social media accounts, Monday night, Will said he was "out of line" and "wrong."

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He added that "violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," in the post and said, "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

The actor said he should have anticipated and reacted to the joke appropriately as his line of work invites such comments.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He expressed how regretful he feels about his actions, which he believes has “stained” a “gorgeous journey” he has had with the cast of the King Richard movie.

Smith apologized to the producer of the show, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and everybody who watched the show.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

Smith's apology came hours after the Academy released a statement that said it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.”