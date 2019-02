The young actor displayed the car on his Instagram page with a hot shot of himself posing by the black BMW automobile and wrote: “Will you be my wife BMW”.

READ ALSO: No girl has turned me down after my fame - Kuami Eugene

Aaron hasn’t mentioned yet if the car is his but considering that it is unregistered, it may be his subtle announcement of his new toy acquisition.

Either way, Cyril’s question is that, will you be his wife? Check out his post below and tell us what you think.