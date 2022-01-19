'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

The Ghanaian national football team has been kicked out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament. The team after losing 3-2 to Comoros finished last in the group stage, hence, kissed the tournament goodbye.

AFP

By the efforts of Shatta Wale and other trolls, Milo, the short form of Milovan has been trending on social media after Ghana's defeat. This means the 40-year trophy drought of the Ghana national team continues.

Accordingly, Shatta Wale fired a sarcastic Tweet to ask "without a cup what’s the use of milo". In other words, Milovan Rajevac is not important at the moment if he can't win a trophy for Ghana.

The Tweet has literally caught fire on the bird apps as it has been retweeted over 1000 times with hundreds of comments. But that wasn't all. Shatta Wale also offloaded a bunch of his thoughts about the game as he match up with the trolls to troll the Black Stars.