Without education you will not succeed - Fotocopy to African Children

He said this on Alexandra FM in South Africa.

A few days ago, the eight-year-old artiste embarked on a tour to campaign for all school children who had to drop out because of COVID-19 to get back to into the classroom.

“I want to tell all the children out there {that} education is the key to success. I want them to know that without education, life is incomplete. It will be difficult to realize their dreams if they do not go back to school,” he said.

Skill Matebane, the South African radio presenter who hosted Fotocopy, did not hide his delight about the course being championed by the young artiste.

“You are a talented musician. I just listened to one song from you and can only conclude that you have a bright and great future. If at your age you can do this, then you can do anything,” he said.

As part of his tour dubbed, ‘School Dey Be’, Fotocopy will share his message on the relevance of education on the streets, in schools, public parks, churches, radio and TV stations.

Sources suggest he will capitalized on the opportunity to work with some South African musicians.

A UNICEF report released on March 2022, indicated that “emerging evidence shows many children did not return to school when their classrooms reopened. The report says data from Liberia shows 43% of students in public schools did not return when schools reopened in December, 2020.