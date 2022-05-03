RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wives must report husbands who force them to have sex – Juliet Ibrahim

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has urged wives to report their husbands to the Police when they (wives) are forced to have sex against their will.

According to her, there are avenues now to help women who are sexually abused by their spouses or partners.

The actress recently revealed that she was camped and consistently raped by a man she dated some years ago.

She narrated that although she kept telling her then-boyfriend to stop, he still forced his way to sleep with her. "I kept saying no, stop it, stop it but he will pin me down to do whatever it is,” she said.

Speaking on the 'With Chude' TV show, Juliet Ibrahim called on ladies and wives in particular to report their husbands when they suffer sexual abuse.

She noted that a husband having sex with his wife when she’s not in the mood is tantamount to rape.

"In those kinds of situations, you can't even explain. Who do you go and tell? Who is going to fight for you because, at that time, you are naive? Who do you go and tell?

"Ladies you can report it now, there are a lot of avenues, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do it when you are not in the mood it is rape. I tell these men, you cannot force a woman," the actress added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

