Underrated by who? Wiyaala replies fans who claims she is underrated (SCREENSHOT)

Wiyaala's tweet gathered over three thousand retweets and hundreds of comments with one person saying that "most underrated artist in Ghana". The comment attracted Wiyaala's attention, hence, she threw in a savage response.

She a screenshot of a list of some international headlines she has made, including features from the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Irish Times among others to ask that "underrated by who?"

Wiyaala's reply has equally gone viral igniting a discussion on the microblogging platform about her career. A Twitter user. @Queen_Guide asked "Wiyaala doesn’t understand “underrated in Ghana”?"

"And honestly I'm so glad that she is winning outside if this fucking country, that way her peace of mind is assured and we don't have all these corny fans trying to compare her with others. Great," another tweep, @kemzy_ wrote.