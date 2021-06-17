RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Underrated by who? Wiyaala replies fans who claims she is underrated (SCREENSHOT)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wiyaala Noella has posed a multi-million dollar to a fan who claimed she is underrated.

Wiyaala
Wiyaala Wiyaala Pulse Ghana

The award-winning Sissala-pop dropped a freestyle video of herself singing and playing the guitar in a post that has gone viral as tweeps were wowed by her talent.

Recommended articles

Wiyaala's tweet gathered over three thousand retweets and hundreds of comments with one person saying that "most underrated artist in Ghana". The comment attracted Wiyaala's attention, hence, she threw in a savage response.

She a screenshot of a list of some international headlines she has made, including features from the BBC, CNN, Sky News, Irish Times among others to ask that "underrated by who?"

Wiyaala's reply has equally gone viral igniting a discussion on the microblogging platform about her career. A Twitter user. @Queen_Guide asked "Wiyaala doesn’t understand “underrated in Ghana”?"

"And honestly I'm so glad that she is winning outside if this fucking country, that way her peace of mind is assured and we don't have all these corny fans trying to compare her with others. Great," another tweep, @kemzy_ wrote.

See more reactions to the tweet below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland