In some new photos pulse.com.gh has sighted on the singer’s Instagram page, she is enjoying some boat ride with her husband, John Sherren, who also doubles as her manager.

Some few months ago, the singer disclosed that she got married about four years ago, at a very brief and surprising ceremony, which saw four people present. However, Wiyaala says less about her husband.

READ ALSO: Victoria Lebene busted for stealing photos online to claim she's honeymooning in Santorini

Therefore, posting these beautiful photos with her manager has caught some attention online from her fans. She captioned the post “It’s a day off! Time to play small”. In reply, a fan wrote “I want to marry a white man too they understand what we mean by love”

See more photos from her post below.