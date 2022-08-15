Wiyaala walks away from award in New York over Shatta Wale's team allegedly sabotaging her

However, the Dancehall was presented with his citation on stage without Wiyaala. It is reported that, the organizers offered to award the Ghanaian songstress with her citation backstage and she declined it by walking away from the show.

Pulse Ghana

Taking to social media, Wiyaala has recounted what happened. "At approximately 6pm 13th August, Wiyaala was advised that she and Shatta Wale would be presented with a Citation of Merit by Vanessa L Gibson, President of The Bronx Borough on stage during an interval in his performance at @SummerStageNYC

At about 8.15 pm Shatta wale’s performance was paused and Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson and Wiyaala went to the back of the stage for the presentation of the citations. Vanessa went forward to do the presentation whilst an unknown person advised Wiyaala to wait. The presentation was made to Shatta Wale".

The statement released via Wiyaala's Facebook page continued that "Vanessa then immediately vacated the stage without calling Wiyaala forward. Wiyaala was then told she could receive her award backstage out of sight of the audience. Wiyaala refused to accept the award under these circumstances and left Crotona Park for her hotel".

Shatta Wale's citation Pulse Ghana

Accusing Shatta Wale's team, the post detailed that "Vanessa was challenged by members of Wiyaala’s team as to why she had not been called forward to receive her Citation On stage. Initially Vanessa blamed the organisers (SummerStage NYC), but eventually said that she had been blocked from calling Wiyaala forward by Team Shatta Wale"

Wiyaala does not accept awards or citations from any organization backstage. Wiyaala respectfully requests that Team Shatta Wale confirm if they did block Wiyaala from coming on stage to receive her citation at the same time as Shatta Wale. And if they did no such thing, then Vanessa L Gibson should account for why she disrespected Wiyaala in this manner on a night of supposed unity and mutual support.

The post below concluded that "unless acceptable and credible explanations are forthcoming, Wiyaala has no intention of accepting the Citation of Merit supposedly awarded her by the Bronx Borough. This is what happened and we now move on. Cased closed, good night #Roarrrrrr".