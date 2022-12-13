The Nigerian musician was booked to perform at the musical concert organised by the Live Hub Entertainment over the weekend, however, Wizkid did not show up despite fans trooping the Ohena Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.
Wizkid cancelled the show with a text at 3:03am; Live Hub rep reveals (WATCH)
A representative from Live Hub Entertainment has disclosed how Wizkid surprisingly called off his Accra Sports Stadium show.
WizKid later claimed that he shun the show because the organisers did not meet his requirements.
"Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve," he said in a press statement.
Speaking on the brouhaha emanating from the show, a member of Live Hub’s management disclosed that they expected Wizkid to show up until 3:00am.
"We knew he was going to show that was the agreed plan. We got to know last minute that he wasn’t going to show. 3:03 am. And I’m giving you that exact time that we got to know. So they (his team) were there. We got to know via text that he wasn’t going to be there. That was at 3:03 am,” he said on TV3.
In the video below, he added that "I was asked not to put out so much information. The least, the better. Some of these questions will be answered later on our socials. But as for now, what I want Ghanaians to know is that we are ready to refund the appropriate people. And we will look into this, we will investigate this and make sure that all gaps or things that were done will be rectified".
