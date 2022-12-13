Wizkid cancelled the show with a text at 3:03am; Live Hub rep reveals (WATCH)

WizKid later claimed that he shun the show because the organisers did not meet his requirements.

"Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve," he said in a press statement.

Speaking on the brouhaha emanating from the show, a member of Live Hub’s management disclosed that they expected Wizkid to show up until 3:00am.

"We knew he was going to show that was the agreed plan. We got to know last minute that he wasn’t going to show. 3:03 am. And I’m giving you that exact time that we got to know. So they (his team) were there. We got to know via text that he wasn’t going to be there. That was at 3:03 am,” he said on TV3.