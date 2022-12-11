Wizkid Concert in Ghana: Concert organizers reacts to Wizkid no-show

The organizers apologized to the patrons for the inconvenience caused and assured them to send their ticket barcode for a refund.

They posted the apology on instagram saying: “For any inconvenience this may have caused, we sincerely apologize. Please provide your ticket barcode to our email so that we can grant everyone a complete refund.”

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid got many Ghanaian fans lashing out at him on social media after he failed to show up to his own headline concert.

The concert which was set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022, saw many Ghanaians and ravers throng the location to see their idol perform.

As they waited indefinitely for Wizkid to mount the stage since 4pm the previous day, the atmosphere was filled with bitterness and rage from the audience who either requested a refund or insisted on witnessing the ‘Starboy’ on stage before they leave.

Several performances were witnessed from the likes of Gyakie, Efya, Darkovibes and so on, except the man of the moment.