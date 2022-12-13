Wizkid couldn't fill Accra Stadium so stop worrying Ghanaian acts to go and fill O2 - Bullgod

The turn out of the event has got social media users talking. Some netizens have been criticising Wizkid and the event organizers for not being able to fill stadium.

Commenting on the brouhaha emanating from the concert, Bullgod is saying thae the usual slamming of Ghanaian artistes for not being able to organize sold-out international concerts at some much-rated venues such as the 02 Arena, Madison Square, and so on must stop.

According to the outspoken Ghanaian showbiz pundit, this is because though the Afrobeats superstar has conqered venues like the 02 Arena which has a 20,000 sitting capacity, he could not pull the crowd needed to fill the 40,000 Accra Sports Stadium.

“Now that Wizkid has proven successfully that he cannot fill the stadium, nobody should worry our artistes about filling 02 Arena. He also wasn’t able to fill here. Make dem no come worry anybody. We dey bg. Forget the 02 Arena, Madison Square, and let them come and try the Accra Sports Stadium. Then we can have a conversation,” he said.

Bullgod praised the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) founder, Rev. Mensah Otabil, for being the only one who has so far been able to fill the Accra Sports Stadium with his annual 31-watch night service.