Afro-pop stars; Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, and actress Funke Akindele are among the celebrities who have the most amount of fake followers on social media, according to the Celebrity Fakes Report by 777.

Taking the top 100 most followed Instagram and Twitter accounts (combining names who feature in both lists), the Celebrity Fakes Report uses influencer marketing tools to determine the average engagement rate per post, active followers and suspicious accounts deemed to be fake.

And the 2020 edition reveals that the five Nigerian top stars have a chunk of followers considered bots or unreal.

On Instagram, 16.24 per cent of Wizid’s 11m followers are fake; 16.05 per cent of Funke Akindele’s 11.6m followers are fake; Yemi Alade has over 11.6million but 18.6 per cent are fake followers; 16.48 per cent of Tiwa Savage’s 11.8m followers are fake, and 16.20 per cent of Davido’s 17.4m are fake.

On Twitter, 13.10 per cent of Yemi Alade’s nearly 600k followers are fake; 18.50 per cent of Funke Akindele’s 1.2m followers are fake; 26.30 per cent of Tiwa Savage’s 4.2m followers are fake; and out of Davido’s 7.3m followers, 28.90 per cent are fake.

Also, fitness model Ana Cheri tops the table for having the highest percentage of fake Instagram followers, with 42.7% of her 12.6 million followers deemed to not be real.

Sofia Richie, Katy Perry and Kourtney Kardashian among the notable names who make the top 20 Instagram fake follower league table, with fake follower percentages of 29.2%, 27.6% and 27.3% respectively.

Kim Kardashian falls just outside the top 20 this year but still has a staggering 47,520,000 fake Instagram followers (26.4% of her 180 million).

In the world of sport, Lionel Messi gets the better of archrival Cristiano Ronaldo. 21.6% of the Argentine international’s 160 million followers were found to be fake, while Ronaldo had 23.4%. Fine margins, but when talking hundreds of millions of followers, it all adds up.

In the world of Twitter, prolific Tweeter and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was found to have an estimated army of 58,602,731 fake Twitter followers.

With 70.2% of his followers deemed to be fake or ‘bot accounts’, he has the second-highest percentage of fake Twitter followers, only behind socialite Olivia Palermo.