Wizkid disappoints Ghanaians as he fails to show up at his own concert

The concert which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, is being described by many as a total waste of time and money since tickets were sold between GH¢300 to GH¢3,200 just to watch him perform.

As they waited indefinitely for Wizkid to mount the stage since 4pm the previous day, the atmosphere was filled with bitterness and rage from the audience who either requested a refund or insisted on witnessing the ‘Starboy’ on stage before they leave.

Several performances were witnessed from the likes of Gyakie, Efya, Darkovibes and so on, except the man of the moment.

It was reported that when Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey, 'DJ Tunez', took over the stage with some live band tunes, expectations went high and the mood was energized as many thought the ‘Essence’ hitmaker was next.

But, as the live band mixes began to take longer than expected, the crowd’s enthusiasm began to die down and yet still, the organizers failed to offer proper communication to inform them about WizKid’s development.

It was said that the crowd was left in limbo until about 3:47am when Wizkid’s official DJ, screamed twice ‘the promoter fucked up’ over Black Sherif’s "Kwaku the Traveller," and that was when the crowd got the memo.

Disappointed fans have since taken to social media to vent their anger at how he disrespected them.

One Nneka wrote “People leaving at 4:30 am after 12 hours waiting for WIzkid. I feel so bad, I feel sad it is happening in another country, happening in Ghana, a country you reside in.

This is the peak of one’s hubris. About 5000 people stood waiting for an artist and he decided not to show up. The authorities should intervene, he should be banned and sanctioned, it is rather distasteful.”

One Danny wrote “WIzkid or Big WIz or whatever he calls himself just disrespected the whole nation of Ghana. Now we know why Burna boy is where he is and the rest of you are in his shadow.