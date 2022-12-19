Wizkid is not my boss; King Promise defends decision to ignore show over 'safety' concerns

Ghanaian artistes, R2bees and King Promise also not show up for the show. According to the later, he failed to show up for the music concert because of safety issues.

Via a Press Statment, he said: "Performing for my fans is my topmost priority. I don't take the love and support you show me for granted. What I will never do is to compromise your safety no matter how much I'm paid for a show.

"It's your unflinching support that makes me who I am. I profusely apologise for last night's mishap. I PROMISE to make it up to you really really soon. God bless and keep you safe," King Promise concluded.

Meanwhile according to some fans, King Promise did not show up for the show because he was walking in the footsteps of the Nigerian singer.

Another fan added that "why do I feel like he was waiting for wizkid to come and apologize before? and besides what he said was similar to what wizkid came out to say... Charlie, promise you're our own we have seen you on different stages in this country with zero security yet you performed".

Asked about his absence at the Wizkid concert today at Hitz FM, King Promise said Wizkid is not his boss and he didn't cancel show because of him.

"There are certain sides of the story that when it's time I will tell you," he told Doreen Avio, host of the show. Asked if he cancelled the show to show allegiance to Wizkid 'his boss', he replied "first of all that's my friend. Secondly, my allegiance has always been with Ghanaians".