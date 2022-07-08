Wode Maya almost cries as he narrates father's contribution to his career

“My dad has been very instrumental in my success as a YouTuber. Everything I have done so far was his idea. I remember how he gave me his car to go shoot the video where I spoke about how China is taking advantage of Africa.”

“It was after I shot that particular video that my dad called me ‘Ghana baby’. Prior to that, he had never called me by that name before. From that, I can confidently say that my father gave me his blessings to do what I am doing before he died.”

While narrating the impact his father has had on his life, he broke down and cried. He added that his father encouraged him and his siblings through songs anytime they faced challenging times.

“I also get emotional when I sing that hymn,’will your anchor hold in the storms of life’ because that was the song my dad used to sing to us when we were challenged and when things got good, he sang ‘daa n’asi’ to remind us to always give thanks to God.”