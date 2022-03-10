Wode Maya wins Ghana’s first YouTube Gold Plague

Officially known as Berthold Winkler Ackon, it is his aim to change the “imperialist” rhetoric about Africa through his videos.

He describes his mission on his YouTube channel as;

“The Image of AFRICA has been DISTORTED around the WORLD & We are CHANGING the NARRATIVES via YOUTUBE videos One Country At {a} Time. Until the HISTORY of AFRICA is told by AFRICANS, the story of GREATNESS will always GLORIFY the IMPERIALISTS!”

Pulse Ghana

He does this by travelling across the continent and showcasing the neglected but interesting and uplifting stories in Africa.

In 2016, while still a student in China, he took a video in a bus where seats were empty beside him and other passengers stood due to his skin colour and the video went viral. Five years later, he was famed as one of the Top and Most Influential YouTubers in Africa.

YouTube Creator Awards, popularly known as YouTube Play Buttons, are a series of awards from the American online video sharing and social media platform, that aim to recognize its most popular channels.

Although the awards are given based on a channel's subscriber count, YouTube offer them at the its discretion. Each channel is reviewed before an award is issued, to ensure that the channel follows the YouTube community guidelines.

The Gold Plague, won by Wode Maya, is given to channels that have reached or surpassed a million subscribers. It is made of gold-plated brass.