According to the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker, being a womaniser causes a lot of financial restraints, therefore, people who follow him should avoid investing in it.

It’s unclear what prompted his advice; however, it seems he spoke out of experience.

He made this revelation through Twitter a few days ago.

“Womanizing is very expensive don’t invest in it,” he tweeted.

The rapper’s tweet caused a stir on the micro-blogging site, with most of his followers humorously disagreeing with his statement.

One of his followers responded: “Very very, but it gives u a scope of how to invest and make wise choices, unless you get the experience you can make wise choices, so please boss make we do some, Nyankop)n b3gye y3n.”

“You do your own finish, let also have that experience and see if what you are saying is true, Maradona was on,” another follower stated.

“Adwaman ankasa de3 3nda f)m... Nanka how will Christ pay for fornication with his blood...” another follower added.