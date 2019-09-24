The dancehall act in a recent interview disclosed that Blakk Cedi is no more his manager and in the same conversation, added that his wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, now plays an integral role in his management team.

Pulse.com.gh caught up with Ghanaian rapper, Flowking Stone, who is also married and quizzed him about Stonebwoy’s announcement and the influence of wives in the life and career of male celebrities.

According to Flowking, wives are inevitable in the business of their husbands, therefore, Dr Louisa’s position in Stonebwoy’s management is in order. He added that women are even deep thinkers and help men to make the best decisions.

Hear more from him in the video below.