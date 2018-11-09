WOW! Kuami Eugene proudly rocks his Man United jersey

news

Kuami Eugene proudly displays his team support.

Ghanaian award winning musician Kwami Eugene, takes to his Instagram page with thousands of followers to flaunt his jersey which clearly shows there are a lot of Manchester united fans in Ghana and he is proudly one of them.

Aside the fact that Kuami Eugene loves music and is very religious, it has been drawn to a conclusion that he has found profound admiration in soccer as well.

READ MORE: Inside the world of 2face Idibia's women

He captioned his amusing picture by saying "Now Who Say Man No Dey !!!!! Oseyyyy!!!! ManU!! @manchesterunited #AreUMadd? ".

Indeed he caught a lot of eye with his Man U look and we hope his team keeps him more "hyper".