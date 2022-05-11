The government of Ghana has rolled out the E-Levy policy on 1st May after its bill was controversially passed in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, amidst the Minority walkout from the chamber.
'WTF!' - Jessica Opare Saforo laments over GH13 deduction as E-Levy on MOMO transaction
The E-Levy deduction has reached Jessica Opare Saforo and her reaction is a loud "what the fu*k" followed by a deep sigh "hmmm".
The implementation of the 1.5% value tax on all electronic transactions above 100 Ghana cedi has kicked off and the iconic Ghanaian broadcaster is sharing her experience after her first deduction.
According to the former Citi FM presenter, she transferred money to someone by using her bank app and she charged GH13 as E-Levy deduction. She disclosed this via a tweet which says "sent 500ghc using my bank app to someone this morning".
Obviously not happy over the tax that many have kicked against as double taxation amidst Ghana's economic hardship, she added that "I was charged Ghc 13.50 for the transaction. WTF! Hmmm".
Actress Lydia Forson has also come to add Jessica's lamentations. Replying her tweet, she shared her own E-Levy bitter experience by disclosing that "bought electricity yesterday and went through the same, paid Gh 7 to the platform charge ( using the app) and GH 9 in Elevy. Then a deduction of GH 7 for the electrify I paid for. So GH 23 for getting light. It might not be anything to some, but ALOT to me".
