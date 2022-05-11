'WTF!' - Jessica Opare Saforo laments over GH13 deduction as E-Levy on MOMO transaction

The implementation of the 1.5% value tax on all electronic transactions above 100 Ghana cedi has kicked off and the iconic Ghanaian broadcaster is sharing her experience after her first deduction.

According to the former Citi FM presenter, she transferred money to someone by using her bank app and she charged GH13 as E-Levy deduction. She disclosed this via a tweet which says "sent 500ghc using my bank app to someone this morning".

Obviously not happy over the tax that many have kicked against as double taxation amidst Ghana's economic hardship, she added that "I was charged Ghc 13.50 for the transaction. WTF! Hmmm".