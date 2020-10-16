The Haitian rapper famous in America and across the globe described the Ghanaian singer as 'triple threat' whilst talking about his music craft". The 'Diallo' singer was speaking on this week's episode of his "Run That Back' series.

"The kid name is KiDI, he was raised in Ghana and he studied Economics and Information Studies and the fact that he don't play one instrument, he plays multiple instruments. and he got the looks to go with it. That means they call you what’s considered the triple threat," he said.

Wyclef shared the teaser of his YouTube content on his Twitter and wrote: "For this weeks #RunThatBack Put Me On artist we got the triple threat @KiDiMusic. I got Say Cheese on repeat, check him out!".

See his tweet below.