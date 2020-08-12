The rapper has taken to social media to express his disappointment in Stonebwoy over the reports but he is warning him with threats of counter-violence. In an Instagram post, he wrote "U say U bad!!!!! LOL, We dey come Ashaiman der".

Stonebwoy reportedly assaults Sarkodie’s manager

Further speaking in street coded terms to brag of being more experienced in acts like that, he added that "junsor junsor neggars, when dem touch street,,, since 1997". The rapper who also brags of Ashaiman of being neighbourhood sent another warning to Stonebwoy on Twitter.

Yaa Pono's post

"1,2 gun 1,2 gun the day u go hear 3,4 u go dey have discussion with echo," he tweeted at the back of reports that Stonebwoy brandied weapon again during his encounter with Angel Town - a report Aisha Mode has come out to debunk.

Stonebwoy and Yaa Pono have been good friends with the rapper featuring the dancehall act on his 'Obia Wone Master' hit track. It, however, appears that Stonebwpy's action may have a drawn a line between them because Yaa Pono is venting out.