Partey stated clearly that he had to convert to Islam because he had fallen for his new girlfriend, which he disclosed to Nana Aba Anamoah.

In the video, he stated: “I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem… I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it’s the same thing”.”.

"I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it’s the same thing”., Partey added

Partey aslo revealed he is married to her after he was asked when he intends to tie the knot with her saying : "I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu,”

Nana Aba Anamoah also made a humble request to Partey for an interview where he promised that he would do her the honor if Ghana wins the world cup.

The Arsenal midfielder was recently made the developmental chief of the Krobo Traditional Area.

The Ghana deputy captain who was born in Krobo Odumase, the capital of Lower Manya Krobo Municipal District in Ghana's Eastern Region is said to have sold the community's good name both at home and abroad, the reason for his enstoolment.