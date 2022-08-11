Yaw Tog details spiritual attack from 'fake friend’ hiding amongst Asakaa group

Yaw Tog is one of Ghana's pioneers of Asakaa (Drill) music. He rose to fame and was one of the hottest artists in 2021. Sharing his experience during the troubling time, he said “I feel like, at that time, I was way too young for my kind of progress. I’ve been through a lot, but I’m okay now".

However, he adds that the experience has helped him restructure his spiritual life. “I was young. I took things for granted. But now I’m growing and learning things. You need to go through different stages before you see them. I will say life is a journey. You have to meet different things so you can be solid.

In a report by 3news.com, he emphasized that “I have been praying since day one, but now it’s 10 times more. I’m always praying". Yaw Tog's spiritual battles have caught the attention of music producer and singer, Morris Babyface.

Morris Babyface reacting to the 'Sore' hitmaker's revelation affirmed that the Ghanaian music industry is full with many more stories about spiritual battles. Accordingly, he has warned Yaw Tog.

In a FaceBook post, he prayed for him and advised him to seek God's face in his battles before someone misleads him to sell his soul to the devil.

"You see what I have always been saying? The question here is, is it JESUS CHRIST? This is Ghana! Where you can be blessed with many talents and the very people you’d wish to succeed and help or have succeeded and even helped, are those who will pull you down, destroy and bury you," Moris said.

"If you are not careful, people will frustrate you so much so that you will end up selling your soul to the devil in the name of finding protection and fighting enemies. I pray this young talented boy finds Jesus Christ before someone deceives him into something dangerous. Only in Jesus Christ can we be truly protected! Hmmm! GHANA," he concluded.