Yaw Tog hints on continuing his education abroad after graduating from OWASS

Whilst in his final year, his track 'Sore' blew him out to become a music star in Ghana. He rose to fame and had to manage to be in school whilst doing music as well. According to the rapper, it was a difficult phase but he has gone through it all.

Yaw Tog completes SHS

Yaw Tog says he has been able to rent a new apartment in Kumasi from his music and living off his craft smoothly without stress as he is spending wisely - he revealed in exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

Asked about plans for his education in the yet to be released interview, Yaw Tog assured that despite making a living from music, he will be still be going back school. "Sometimes you just have to go and get the certificate and knowledge", he said.

Speaking about where he will be acquiring his education next, he said "I may going to a tertiary institution abroad. I am still thinking about it, it can even be in Ghana". The young rapper is currently out with a new song he titles 'Azul'.

According to him, 'Azul' is an expensive drink popular in clubs and anytime someone buys any, people go like "who order Azul?" and that is what inspired his new track which features Nigreria's Bad Boy Timz.

"It started when I went to Nigeria, we want to the club and someone ordered it and we started asking 'who order Azul'. It became a vibe so I met Bad Boy Timz, we decided to use it to make music," he said.