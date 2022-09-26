RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yaw Tog shocks Stormzy and mum with gifts after Global Citizen Festival showdown (WATCH)

During the recently held Global Citizen Festival, young Ghanaian musician, Yaw Tog performed with UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stormzy.

Stomzy with Yaw Tog

The performance was an epic one that got Ghanaians applauding them and after the performance.

The event which took place at the Black Star Square in Accra saw one of the headliners being UK rapper, Stormzy.

During his set on Saturday, he performed Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore Remix’ on which he was recruited.

The duo had an electrifying time on stage and were subsequently joined by Tema-based Kwesi Arthur.

After the show, visuals emerged showing the 19-year-old hanging out backstage with Stormzy’s mother.

He gave her a piece of Kente cloth during what looked like hearty interaction in the company of the UK award-winning artiste.

The enthused mother thanked yaw and asked for God’s blessings for his life.

"God bless you OK, God really bless you," is everything Stormzy's mom could be heard saying to the artiste before he handed Stormzy a customised kente fabric.

Yaw Tog also expressed his appreciation to Stormzy and his mom after they conveyed a decent execution on September 24, 2022, during the Global Citizen Festival.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
