Yaw Tog shocks Stormzy and mum with gifts after Global Citizen Festival showdown (WATCH)

The event which took place at the Black Star Square in Accra saw one of the headliners being UK rapper, Stormzy.

During his set on Saturday, he performed Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore Remix’ on which he was recruited.

The duo had an electrifying time on stage and were subsequently joined by Tema-based Kwesi Arthur.

After the show, visuals emerged showing the 19-year-old hanging out backstage with Stormzy’s mother.

He gave her a piece of Kente cloth during what looked like hearty interaction in the company of the UK award-winning artiste.

The enthused mother thanked yaw and asked for God’s blessings for his life.

"God bless you OK, God really bless you," is everything Stormzy's mom could be heard saying to the artiste before he handed Stormzy a customised kente fabric.