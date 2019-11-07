This is due to several tweets paying tributes to the missing Ghanaian musician, whilst some tweeps call on him to return home from where ever is because 2019 is the “Year of Return”.

The “Seihor” singer went missing five years ago after going on a jetski ride during a holiday trip to Ada, where he got missing with a female friend, Janet Bandu, and they have both never found since.

Though people believed the two may have drowned and probably dead by now, others still have hope that the singer or Janet, may be alive because their remains have neither found anywhere.

Castro went missing with Janet Bandu in 2014

Government of Ghana has pronounced 2019 as “Year of Return”. An initiative to invite people of African descent to visit the continent, particularly, Ghana, to commemorate the 400th year of when Africans were first enslaved.

Tweeps have reconciled Castro’s disappearance with the Year of Return, praying he shows up this year. See some of the tweets we’ve seen below as fans as well pay tribute to the rapper.