The Ghanaian actress today, 19th March 2020, left her body on wild display after sharing a photo of herself wearing a short two-piece transparent net-dress that has a bikini underneath.

Fella Makafui captioned the exposing photo "you can look but don’t touch" and her husband, Medikal, gladly dropped love emojis on the post but according to one pastor identified as Apostle Kwame Boateng, the photo is disgracing married women.

Fella Makafui's leaves her body on display, Medikal reacts

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Apostle Kwame Boateng bemoaned the mother of one saying that "my sister Fella Makafui, this afternoon I have seen some photos of you on social media and I don't like it".

He continued that " a married woman like you who is supposed to a role model to this generation and you've exposed yourself like this. Can you advise your daughter if she grows up and shares a photo like this?"

"I am warning you because you are disgracing people who are married," he said. Watch the video below for more.