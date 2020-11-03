  1. Entertainment
You are not a true Wizkid fan if you fail this quiz about his new album

Selorm Tali
The result of this quiz will expose you of you are a true Wizkid fan but have been claiming to be. Answer this questions about his new album and see your result.

What is the title of WizKid's new album

EndSARS
MIL
Made In Lagos
Made In Lagos Next question
Ojuelegba Part 2

When was the album released?

11-03-2020
10-30-2020
11-01-2020
10-30-2020 Next question

How many songs are on the album?

12
13
14
15

Which of these artites is on the album?

Ella Mai
Tiwa Savage
Davido
Adekunle Gold
Ella Mai Next question

Which of these songs is not on the album?

Reckless
Ginger
Celebrate
No Stress
Celebrate Next question

Which country was Wizkid in when he released the album?

Nigeria
America
Belgium
U.K
U.K Next question

What is the last track on the album?

Grace
True Love
Essence
Gyrate
Grace Next question

Which of these artites is not on the album?

Burna Boy
Skepta
Damian Marley
Joeboy
Joeboy Next question

What is the first song on the album?

Longtime
Reckless
Smile
Might Wine
Reckless Next question

How many of these milestone streams has the album crossed on Audiomack?

10 million
15 million
20 million
25 million
15 million Next question
Your score: 30% - Fail
Failed! You are not a Wizkid fan
Your score: 50% - You are an undecided Wizkid fan
You have another artiste that you like more than Wizkid
Your score: 80% - Pass!
You love Wizkid but not a die hard fan yet
Your score: 97% Stan
You are a true Wizkid fan
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
Selorm Tali More from the author »
