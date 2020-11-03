You are not a true Wizkid fan if you fail this quiz about his new album
The result of this quiz will expose you of you are a true Wizkid fan but have been claiming to be. Answer this questions about his new album and see your result.
What is the title of WizKid's new album
EndSARS
MIL
Made In Lagos
Made In Lagos Next question
Ojuelegba Part 2
When was the album released?
11-03-2020
10-30-2020
11-01-2020
10-30-2020 Next question
How many songs are on the album?
12
13
14
15
Which of these artites is on the album?
Ella Mai Next question
Which of these songs is not on the album?
Reckless
Ginger
Celebrate
No Stress
Celebrate Next question
Which country was Wizkid in when he released the album?
Nigeria
America
Belgium
U.K
U.K Next question
What is the last track on the album?
Grace
True Love
Essence
Gyrate
Grace Next question
Which of these artites is not on the album?
Joeboy Next question
What is the first song on the album?
Longtime
Reckless
Smile
Might Wine
Reckless Next question
How many of these milestone streams has the album crossed on Audiomack?
10 million
15 million
20 million
25 million
15 million Next question
